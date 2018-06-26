Chillicothe woman injured in rural Livingston County crash

A Chillicothe resident was injured in a Monday afternoon accident that occurred on County Road 429, three miles south of Utica. Fifty-year-old Vanessa Bowman of Chillicothe was taken by private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries.

Bowman was northbound when she lost control of the car on gravel causing the car to skid off the west side of the road, she over-corrected, with the car traveling off the east side where the vehicle overturned and came to a stop on its wheels in a field. The car was demolished in the accident after 4:30 yesterday afternoon and Bowman was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Like this: Like Loading...