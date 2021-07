Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chillicothe woman received minor injuries on Sunday morning when the car she was driving traveled off Highway 36 in DeKalb County and struck an embankment two miles east of Osborn.

Thirty-Seven year-old Heather McLean was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care of St. Joseph.

The patrol reports she was using a seat belt. Moderate damage was noted for the westbound vehicle.

