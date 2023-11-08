Chillicothe woman injured in crash southwest of Breckenridge

A two-vehicle accident on Highway 36 at Panther Road, two miles southwest of Breckenridge, resulted in minor injuries for a Chillicothe woman early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m., involving a 2014 Jeep Compass driven by Kitty Wilson, 49, and a 2000 Chevrolet 1700 operated by Andrew Greenwood, 39, from Breckinridge.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Jeep Compass was traveling westbound when it struck the Chevrolet, which was headed northbound. The Jeep came to rest in the middle of Panther Road on its wheels, while the Chevrolet managed to pull over to the shoulder safely.

Wilson, the driver of the Jeep, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Caldwell County Ambulance to Liberty Hospital. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The Chevrolet was driven from the scene with minor damage, while the Jeep Compass was towed by Legacy Towing.

Corporal J.J. Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene of the accident.