Chillicothe woman injured in crash on Route V

A Chillicothe resident was hurt when the car she was driving went off a lettered route east of Chillicothe and hit a ditch.

Fifty-eight-year-old Cynthia Johnson was taken to Hedrick Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon one mile east of Chillicothe on Route V when the westbound car went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and came to rest upright.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as minor and Johnson was wearing a seat belt during the crash.