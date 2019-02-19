Chillicothe woman injured in crash on Route U

A Chillicothe woman was injured when the vehicle she was driving ran off a snow-covered lettered route in Livingston County late Monday morning 12 miles northwest of Chillicothe.

Twenty-three-year-old Kaitlyn Owen received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

A trooper reported the sports utility vehicle was southbound when the driver lost control on the snow, causing the vehicle to go off the east side of Route U where it struck an embankment and overturned one-half time coming to rest on its top.

The vehicle was demolished and the driver was using a seat belt.