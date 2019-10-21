Chillicothe woman injured in crash near Breckenridge

A Chillicothe resident was hurt when the car she was driving was hit from behind on Highway 36 near Breckenridge in eastern Caldwell County.

Twenty-one-year-old Madison Owen was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of a sports utility vehicle, 43-year old Jason books of Omaha, Nebraska, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday evening on Highway 36 at Northeast Litton Road as both vehicles were westbound when Owen slowed to make a turn. The front bumper of the SUV hit the rear bumper of the car. Both vehicles came to rest in the median.

Damage to each vehicle was listed as moderate and both occupants were wearing seat belts.

