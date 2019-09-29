Chillicothe woman injured during rollover crash on Highway 36

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe woman sustained minor injuries when her 2005 PT Cruiser overturned on Highway 36 at Mooresville Friday night.

Emergency medical services transported 48-year-old Jennifer Simmons to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The vehicle traveled west on Highway 36 before its right wheels reportedly edged off the road and into the median. Simmons overcorrected, and the vehicle traveled across the road and off the north side striking an embankment and overturning.

The vehicle came to rest on its wheels and was demolished with the patrol noting Simmons did not wear a seat belt.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

