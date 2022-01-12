Chillicothe woman charged with assault and resisting arrest

A Chillicothe woman faces three felony charges after she allegedly pushed a man to the ground on January 10th.

Forty-nine-year-old Kelly Jane Frazier has been charged with third-degree assault, third-degree assault involving a special victim, and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing.

Her bond was set at $5,000 cash only, no surety. She is not to have contact with the alleged victim. A bond hearing is set for January 19th.

A probable cause statement accuses Frazier of throwing a container of assorted nuts at a man while she was cleaning his house and pushing the man to the ground in the garage. She allegedly threatened to kill the man. It is noted the man had his right arm in a full sling due to a previous injury, and he was unable to protect himself.

Frazier also reportedly kicked a police officer in the groin area while being placed in the back seat of a patrol car to be taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.