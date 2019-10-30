Chillicothe woman charged in child abuse case where baby was shaken

A Chillicothe woman appeared in court on Monday for arraignment and a bond hearing regarding felony charges of abuse or neglect of a child causing alleged emotional or physical injury, no sexual contact.

Beatrice Josephine Anderson was accused in an October 21st incident that authorities say involved a three-month-old girl. She allegedly confessed to shaking the infant during a feeding session. Investigators were brought onto the case after the baby was transported to Children’s Mercy from Hedrick Medical Center for breathing issues. A babysitter caring for the child had called an ambulance after the infant reportedly was struggling to breathe, screaming in pain, unable to drink milk, and appeared to experience seizure-like activity, according to court documents. The Chillicothe Police Department handled the investigation.

Twenty-one-year-old Beatrice Anderson entered a not guilty plea, and the case was continued until November 6th in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court.

Upon her arrest, bond initially was placed at $50,000. Following a bond hearing before Associate Judge Michael Leamer, Anderson was released on her own recognizance with conditions that include having no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 17.

