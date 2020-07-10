Chillicothe woman arrested in Caldwell County

A Chillicothe woman arrested by the Highway Patrol in Caldwell County Thursday, July 9th on multiple violations has been charged in Caldwell County.

Twenty-six-year-old Elizabeth Wyrick faces two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanors of exceeded posted speed limit, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She also faces an infraction of failing to properly affix or fasten to or maintain a motor vehicle or trailer plates.

Wyrick’s bond was set at $10,000 cash only with special conditions for bond supervision by Supervision Services and the use of a drug patch. The Patrol noted she was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

