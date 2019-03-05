Chillicothe woman arrested, drugs seized after search warrant served

The Livingston County sheriff reports a Chillicothe woman was arrested after a search warrant and alleged drugs were seized from a rural residence on LIV road 228.

Sheriff Steve Cox said 25-year-old Kelsey Mae Reeter was arrested for alleged drug violations.

On Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for the home in the 10,000 block of Road 228. The deputies seized several baggies of suspected methamphetamine, baggies with suspected methamphetamine residue, glass meth pipe(s), and additional suspected evidence. Ms. Reeter reportedly turned over a baggie of suspected methamphetamine from her person. She was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Kelsey Reeter is charged in Livingston County Associate Circuit Court with alleged felony Possession of Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $35,000. Following arraignment Monday, the case was continued until March 18th in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court to set a date or waive a preliminary hearing.