Chillicothe woman accused of operating illegal daycare has bond amended to “own recognizance”

Reddit Share Pin Share 25 Shares

A Chillicothe woman accused of operating an illegal daycare out of a home had her bond amended in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court on March 29th. Online court information shows 24-year-old Jessica Maurine Busker’s bond was amended to own recognizance posting pending making bond in Greene and Warren counties. No bond was allowed previously in the Livingston County case.

There are special conditions, including no contact with co-defendant 21-year-old Cloyce Oliver Wollard, no unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 17, and not living in any household where anyone under the age of 17 resides. The matter was continued to April 7th to set or waive a preliminary hearing.

Busker and Wollard have each been charged with six counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first degree—first offense—no sexual conduct.

Wollard’s bond was initially set at $50,000 cash only, no surety. It was amended last week to own recognizance posting allowed. He is not to have any unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 17, is not to reside in a home with any person under the age of 17, and is not have contact with Busker. Wollard is also next scheduled for court on April 7th.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reported last week children at an unlicensed daycare in the 200 block of East Polk Street were not being fed or hydrated on a regular basis. Food provided to the children reportedly was not adequate or was spoiled. The children were also said to be getting into animal food and water.

Maples said there was animal feces and urine contaminating the residence. He noted the structure was also in poor condition, which allowed weather conditions inside the residence.

Related