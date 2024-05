Share To Your Social Network

The City of Chillicothe will host a fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day. Fireworks will be shot at the intersection of Highways 36 and 65 on July 3 at approximately 9:45 or 10 p.m.

The display is expected to be visible for one mile in all directions from the location where the fireworks will be launched. Community members are asked to park in public areas, respect local businesses, and avoid blocking roads.

A rain date for the Chillicothe fireworks display will be July 4.

Related