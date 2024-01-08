Chillicothe to enact Emergency Snow Route Ordinance on Monday, January 8

In response to the anticipated snowstorm, the City of Chillicothe, Missouri, has announced the activation of the Emergency Snow Route Ordinance, effective from 6:00 am on Monday, January 8, 2024. This ordinance is a crucial measure to facilitate efficient snow removal and ensure public safety during the snow event.
Residents are urged to move their vehicles off the designated Emergency Snow Route Roadways before the ordinance takes effect. Non-compliance may result in vehicles being ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.
The following streets are designated as Emergency Snow Routes:
- Washington Street from Third Street to Bryan Street
- Locust Street from First Street to Washington Street (Hwy 65)
- Elm Street from Clay Street to Polk Street
- Cherry Street from Third Street to Bryan Street
- Walnut Street from Third Street to Bryan Street
- Broadway from Jackson Street to Trenton Road
- Grandview Avenue from Third Street to Polk Street
- Third Street from Mitchell Ave to Grandview Avenue
- Clay Street from Vine Street to Dickinson Street
- Jackson Street from Broadway Street to Dickinson Street
- Webster Street from Broadway Street to Dickinson Street
- Dickinson Street from Third Street to Bryan Street
- Woodrow/Highland/State From Third Street to Polk Street
- Calhoun Street from Broadway to Grandview Avenue
- Polk Street from Broadway to Fairlane Drive
- First Street from Washington Street to Vine Street
- Second Street from Washington Street to Brunswick Street
- Bryan Street from Washington Street to Sunset Avenue
- Fair Street, from Polk Street to Dorney Drive
- West Mohawk Road from Hwy 65 to Litton Road
- Trenton Road from Central Street to Litton Road
- Litton Road from Trenton Road to Mohawk Road
The City of Chillicothe appreciates the cooperation of its citizens in this effort to maintain safe and clear roadways during inclement weather.