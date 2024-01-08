Chillicothe to enact Emergency Snow Route Ordinance on Monday, January 8

In response to the anticipated snowstorm, the City of Chillicothe, Missouri, has announced the activation of the Emergency Snow Route Ordinance, effective from 6:00 am on Monday, January 8, 2024. This ordinance is a crucial measure to facilitate efficient snow removal and ensure public safety during the snow event.

Residents are urged to move their vehicles off the designated Emergency Snow Route Roadways before the ordinance takes effect. Non-compliance may result in vehicles being ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

The following streets are designated as Emergency Snow Routes:

Washington Street from Third Street to Bryan Street

Locust Street from First Street to Washington Street (Hwy 65)

Elm Street from Clay Street to Polk Street

Cherry Street from Third Street to Bryan Street

Walnut Street from Third Street to Bryan Street

Broadway from Jackson Street to Trenton Road

Grandview Avenue from Third Street to Polk Street

Third Street from Mitchell Ave to Grandview Avenue

Clay Street from Vine Street to Dickinson Street

Jackson Street from Broadway Street to Dickinson Street

Webster Street from Broadway Street to Dickinson Street

Dickinson Street from Third Street to Bryan Street

Woodrow/Highland/State From Third Street to Polk Street

Calhoun Street from Broadway to Grandview Avenue

Polk Street from Broadway to Fairlane Drive

First Street from Washington Street to Vine Street

Second Street from Washington Street to Brunswick Street

Bryan Street from Washington Street to Sunset Avenue

Fair Street , from Polk Street to Dorney Drive

West Mohawk Road from Hwy 65 to Litton Road

Trenton Road from Central Street to Litton Road

Litton Road from Trenton Road to Mohawk Road

The City of Chillicothe appreciates the cooperation of its citizens in this effort to maintain safe and clear roadways during inclement weather.