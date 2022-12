WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chillicothe boy was injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover accident one mile north of Chillicothe.

The 17-year-old was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries.

The southbound pickup went out of control on LIV Road 239 due to ice, traveled off the west side, and overturned onto its side.

The vehicle received extensive damage and the teenager was not using a seat belt.

Related