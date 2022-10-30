Chillicothe teenager ejected from pickup during crash on Interstate 35

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident sustained severe injuries as the result of being ejected from the pickup truck he drove five miles north of Cameron on Friday morning, October 28.

An ambulance took 19-year-old Montana Akers to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph.

The pickup traveled north on Interstate 35 before running off the east side of the road, striking the 59.2-mile marker post, and hitting an embankment. The vehicle then struck the ground and overturned. Akers was ejected, and the truck came to rest on its wheels on the east side of the road.

The vehicle was totaled and Akers was not wearing a seat belt.