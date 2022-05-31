Chillicothe teenager demolishes pickup one mile north of Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe teenager was injured in a rollover accident Thursday night, May 26, one mile north of Trenton.

The 17-year-old boy received serious injuries when the northbound pickup began sliding, traveled off the east side of Northwest 22nd Street, struck a ditch, and began overturning, coming to a stop off the country road.

The teenager was taken by EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital and was transferred to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.

The pickup was demolished and the report indicated he was not using a seat belt. His name was not released by the patrol due to being a juvenile.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and Trenton Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.