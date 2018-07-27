Chillicothe teen reported missing

Chillicothe police are reporting a fifteen-year-old Chillicothe boy is missing.

Police are attempting to locate 15-year-old Kaleb Robert Curtis, who was reported missing from the 600 block of Commercial Street. Matthew Curtis reported his son missing Thursday morning noting they had last seen him about 10:00 pm Wednesday. As of 7:00 am this morning, KTTN had confirmed with authorities that Kaleb was still missing, with authorities still seeking tips from the public

Kaleb is described as 5’ 6” 150 lbs., reddish blond hair, blue eyes, light complexion and slim build. It was reported that Kaleb has been seen in the Cameron area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaleb Robert Curtis is asked to call the Chillicothe Police Department at 646-2121 or your local law enforcement agency.

