Chillicothe teen injured in two-car crash

A Chillicothe teenager received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident late Sunday afternoon (5:00 pm), one mile north of Chillicothe.

Nineteen-year-old Tiffany Maples was taken by private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

A car driven by 17-year-old Tucker Burtch of Chillicothe was southbound on LIV Road 239 when the collision occurred with the northbound car driven by Ms. Maples. The trooper noted the impact occurred in the northbound lane. Burtch’s vehicle rotated 180 degrees and came to a stop in the middle of the road. Maples’ car drove off the east side of the road.

The damage was extensive to both vehicles.