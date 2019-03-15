Chillicothe teen injured in crash on Route C

A Chillicothe teenager was injured late Thursday afternoon in a rollover accident one mile south of Utica.

Nineteen-year-old Sarah Murphy received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center.

The state patrol reports 18-year-old Skylar Loucks of Chillicothe was driving northbound on Livingston County Route C when the pickup failed to safely navigate a turn and went off the west side of the road at a curve. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top and was demolished.

Neither Loucks or passenger Murphy was using a seat belt.