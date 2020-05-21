Chillicothe teen charged with first-degree terrorist threat

An 18-year-old has been charged with felony first-degree terrorist threat stemming from an alleged incident Saturday.

Craig Herbert Wilson Junior’s bond is $10,000 cash only, Supervision Services, and no contact with victims or witnesses. An initial appearance is scheduled in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon at 1:30.

The Chillicothe Police Department previously reported detectives and officers arrested an 18-year-old male from Chillicothe Tuesday in reference to a possible fight and male pulling a gun on a group of people in the 1200 block of Washington Street Saturday. The suspect was accused of unlawful use of a weapon and several counts of assault. He was processed and transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

The police reported officers took several statements at the scene of the incident. They determined the male fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of officers.

