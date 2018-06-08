Chillicothe teen charged with felony first-degree assault appears in court

A 16-year-old from Chillicothe certified as an adult to face a felony charge stemming from an incident in February appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday.

Matthew Ryan Miller has been charged with first-degree assault or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim. Online court information shows a motion to modify bond conditions was sustained. Miller is to be in the company of his parents at all times.

Miller was released on bond, and the case was continued to July 11th to set or waive a preliminary hearing. Authorities previously reported Miller and another unnamed juvenile allegedly began choking a victim on the railroad bridge south of the 13000 block of LIV 238 February 2nd, bound the victim’s legs and wrists with tape, attempted to stab him, and hit him over the head with a rock. The victim said the two boys wanted to kill him, but he was let go when he agreed to kill a person “they hated the worst”.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reported a parent of the victim took him to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

