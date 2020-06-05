Chillicothe School District moving forward with project for new district office

The Chillicothe R-2 School District is moving forward with a project for a new district office. Its office building was flooded last year.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers reports Chillicothe R-2 had options to use insurance funds to repair the building or construct a new one for district office purposes. The new building will also house an alternative school program.

The new building is to be north of the Chillicothe High School student parking lot. The district plans to move into the building at the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021. The district paid a $1,000 deductible, but the rest of the construction will be paid for with insurance funds.

Wiebers says Chillicothe R-2 is “very excited” the new building will be near the building and near the students and teachers.

A pre-bid meeting was held June 4th for contractors interested in bidding for the project.

Wiebers notes the school district is currently renting an office building at 2005 Washington Street.

