The Chillicothe R-2 School District has announced the employment of Jenni Boon as the Field Elementary School Principal.

Boon has resigned as the Principal at Rissler Elementary School in Trenton effective June 30th. She’s been employed by the Trenton R-9 district 12-years.

Mrs. Boon begins her duties with the Chillicothe School District August 1st and replaces Philip Pohren who resigned to become an elementary school principal in the Maryville School District for the upcoming school year.

Like this: Like Loading...