Chillicothe Rotary Club to host fireworks display on July 3

Celebrating a Century of Service in Chillicothe, the Chillicothe Rotary Club will present a fireworks display in honor of Independence Day on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The display will be best visible from the south end of Chillicothe, similar to 2020. The fireworks will be launched from a restricted area at the intersection of Hwy 36 and 65 on the south end of town.

The display will be visible for up to a mile in all directions from the launch site. Those wanting to watch the display are encouraged to find a safe spot to watch. Obey all traffic rules, do not park in restricted or unsafe areas, and honor the wishes of all businesses and private property owners.

The display is made possible courtesy of the Chillicothe Rotary Club, the City of Chillicothe, and many donors. If you are interested in helping to sponsor the fireworks display, donations can be sent to 715 Washington Street in Chillicothe.

