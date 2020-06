Chillicothe’s Rotary Club will celebrate a century of service in Chillicothe with a fireworks display.

Fireworks will be set off from a restricted area at the intersection of highways 36 and 65 on the night of July 4th at 9:45 pm.

The Rotary Club encourages persons to park and watch the show safely. Those viewing the show are asked to obey traffic rules, not park in restricted or unsafe areas, and honor the wishes of private property owners.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares