Chillicothe resident arrested for excessive speeding with infant in car

A Chillicothe resident was arrested after allegedly speeding in Livingston County on the morning of Tuesday, November 14th.

Sergeant Dustin Woelfle of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported that Deputy Taylor West was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 190 near LIV 239 when she observed a vehicle traveling westbound at high speed. West reportedly clocked the vehicle traveling at 82 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

Woelfle stated that the driver was arrested for alleged excessive speed and a pending charge of endangering the welfare of a child. He noted that the driver was transporting an infant in the back seat.

The driver was cited and released pending further formal charges. The sergeant did not disclose the driver’s name.