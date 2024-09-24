Chillicothe prepares for road closures due to local events

Local News September 24, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Road Closures graphic
The Chillicothe Police Department has announced the following street closures for upcoming events. Residents and visitors should plan their travel routes accordingly.

  • Quinn Memorial Fun Run & 5k Run/Walk
    • Date: Saturday, September 28th
    • Time: 7:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
    • Closed Streets:
      • Trenton St. (between J.F.K. Ave. and 10th St.)
      • 10th St. (between Trenton St. and Easton St.)
      • Easton St. (between 10th St. and J.F.K. Ave.)
      • J.F.K. Ave. (between Easton St. and Trenton St.)
    • Contact: Amy Montgomery (660-247-0139)
  • St. Columban Fall Festival
    • Date: Sunday, September 29th
    • Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    • Closed Streets: Trenton St. (from J.F.K. Ave. to 10th St.)
    • Contact: Kim Murrell (660-646-0190)
  • Fall Brew Crawl
    • Date: Friday, October 4th
    • Time: 4:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
    • Closed Streets:
      • Silver Moon Plaza
      • Webster St. from N. Washington St. to Locust St.
    • Contact: Tomie Walker (573-680-1371)
