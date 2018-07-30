Chillicothe Police: Woman falls into well, dog found deceased on Vine Street

Chillicothe police say a Chillicothe woman escaped injury Saturday morning when she fell into a dry well.

The hole was described as about four feet deep, which was located on a vacant lot in the 500 block of Jackson Street. Authorities report the lot at one time housed a building but now is grass. Officers marked the hole with cones until it could be filled in.

Among other reports from the police department, an investigation was continuing into the death of a dog.

Police were contacted Saturday afternoon by the owner after the dog was found deceased in the back of a residence in the 400 block of Vine Street. Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports the dog appeared to have possibly been shot with some type of projectile.

Like this: Like Loading...