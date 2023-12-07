Chillicothe police successfully aid driver experiencing medical emergency

A report of a vehicle struggling to maintain lanes on Highway 36 on Wednesday afternoon, December 6, resulted in paramedics taking the driver into their care.

Chillicothe Police Sergeant Preston Sandner reported that officers were informed the vehicle had entered the ditch several times.

Officers pursued the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly failed to yield to officers. Officers then positioned themselves to deploy spike strips. The vehicle came to a stop after the successful deployment of the spikes.

Sergeant Sandner stated that upon making contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the driver was experiencing a medical emergency. Consequently, Chillicothe paramedics assumed care of the driver. Sergeant Sandner noted that the driver was not injured due to the spike strip deployment.

The Chillicothe Police Department withheld the driver’s name.