Chillicothe police respond to teenager pulling gun on group of people on Washington Street

The Chillicothe Police Department reports detectives and officers arrested an 18-year-old male from Chillicothe Tuesday in reference to a possible fight and male pulling a gun on a group of people in the 1200 block of Washington Street Saturday.

The suspect was accused of unlawful use of a weapon and several counts of assault, processed, and transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges by the Livingston County prosecutor. His name has not been released.

Chillicothe police officers took several statements at the scene of the alleged incident. They determined the male fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of officers. More charges are sought in the case, which will include working with the juvenile office. The police also seek another adult male for allegedly hindering an investigation and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

