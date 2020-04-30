Chillicothe police respond to suspicious vehicle and subject with flashlight on Missouri Avenue

Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports officers transported a subject to the Daviess-DeKalb County Jail on a probation and parole warrant after responding to the 600 block of Missouri Avenue on Wednesday morning in reference to a suspicious vehicle in front of a house and subject with a flashlight.

Officers made contact with a subject rummaging through the back of a pickup truck parked on Bridge Street. The subject allegedly claimed the truck belonged to him or her and that he or she lived at the residence. Then the person changed the statement and said the truck belonged to a friend.

Upon further investigation, officers verified the vehicle did not belong to the subject or a friend. The subject reportedly refused to identify themselves and became verbally hostile as officers attempted to detain the person in handcuffs. Sampsel notes the subject’s true identity was determined, and the individual was found to be under the supervision of probation and parole.

The Chillicothe Police Department continues the investigation.

