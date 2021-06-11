Chillicothe police respond to report of suicidal person

Local News June 11, 2021
Chillicothe Missouri Police Department
Chillicothe Police responded Thursday evening, June 10 to a report of someone in the area of Hedrick Medical Center attempting to injure himself or herself and who was suicidal. Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports the person was belligerent and assaulted officers.

The person was transported to the police department and then to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment; however, the individual refused treatment.

Paperwork was prepared, and the court issued a 96-hour civil commitment order for the person. The individual was transported to a mental health facility by a city officer.

