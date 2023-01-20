Chillicothe police respond to man with a knife

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police Thursday night took an individual into custody following an assault in which a knife was used to allegedly injure another person.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street in reference to what was described as a mentally ill, suicidal, person who was said to be armed with a knife. Police said the alleged assault resulted in an injury to an adult male who was attempting to intervene.

The armed suspect was taken into custody by officers without further incident and was later transported to a medical facility for treatment of mental illness.

Names of the suspect and victim were not released by Chillicothe Police.

