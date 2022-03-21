Chillicothe police respond to call of individual wanted on a warrant, foot pursuit ensues

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police report the arrest of an individual who allegedly fled on foot from officers on Sunday night.

Police received information on an individual, wanted on a Missouri parole warrant, who was at a business in the 700 block of Elm Street. Officers located the person who allegedly resisted the arrest by fleeing on foot. An officer was able to apprehend the person less than a block away and that person was placed under arrest.

Police are seeking subsequent charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. The individual was processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb County Regional Jail.

No name or address of the person was provided by Chillicothe Police pending the filing of formal charges.

