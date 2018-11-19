Chillicothe police respond multiple times to residence, arrest one on multiple charges

Chillicothe Police report the arrest of an individual after being called twice on Sunday to a residence in Chillicothe.

At about midnight, officers were dispatched to what was described as a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Webster. Police said this incident was determined to be verbal in nature and no arrests were made then.

A little after 2 o’clock Sunday, Chillicothe Police were dispatched back to the Webster Street location in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers then arrested 42-year-old Joel Tracy Kellison of Chillicothe.

Online court information shows Kellison has three misdemeanor charges including domestic assault in the 4th degree, resisting arrest, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $7,500 cash pending an appearance in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court.