Chillicothe police reminds residents of fireworks laws and safety tips

The Chillicothe Police Department is issuing a reminder to the public regarding the city’s fireworks ordinance and safe usage of fireworks as the holiday season approaches.

Every year, the department receives numerous complaints about fireworks being set off before the allowed dates and times as soon as fireworks stands begin selling. According to the city ordinance, common fireworks can only be shot or detonated on July 1, July 2, and July 3 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., and on July 4 from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The ordinance also outlines several prohibitions:

Manufacturing fireworks within the city limits of Chillicothe is illegal.

It is unlawful to possess, throw, use, explode, detonate, or shoot bottle rockets, rockets of any type and size, and any fireworks with an aerial trajectory that includes a cylinder or cartridge not intended to be completely consumed before landing.

The Chillicothe Police Department also offers these safety reminders to ensure a safe holiday:

Always use fireworks responsibly and ensure children are supervised by an adult.

Keep a garden hose or an adequate supply of water nearby in case of fire.

Be cautious when using fireworks, especially around children in neighboring yards, and maintain a safe distance from houses.

After using fireworks, collect the debris and place it in a metal container. Wet the debris or store it outside until it can be disposed of properly.

For more information on the city’s fireworks ordinance, visit this link.

