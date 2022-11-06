Chillicothe Police recover stolen truck, two suspects arrested

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department arrested two individuals November 4th in reference to a truck reported as stolen being seen in the 900 block of Washington Street.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports the man and woman were arrested for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance. They also had active Harrison County warrants for their arrest. They were taken to Harrison County while formal charges are pursued in Livingston County.

Sampsel says officers located the truck and recovered it intact.