Chillicothe police probe reported disturbance, initial reports involved a firearm

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Authorities in Chillicothe are continuing to investigate a report of a disturbance that allegedly occurred on Friday night, September 1, initially believed to involve a firearm.

Upon arrival at the 500 block of Park Lane, officers from the Chillicothe Police Department found that the juvenile suspect had already left the area. Law enforcement spoke with subjects and witnesses at the scene about the nature of the alleged disturbance. Later, officers made contact with the juvenile suspect and his or her parents.

The Chillicothe Police Department has since reported that they believe no firearm was ever present during the incident. A report will be sent to the juvenile office for further review once the investigation is complete.

In addition to its investigation, the police department is collaborating with the Chillicothe School administration and school resource officers to ensure the safety of everyone involved, as well as the broader school community.

Anyone with direct knowledge of the alleged disturbance is urged to contact Chillicothe Police detectives at 660-646-2121.

Related