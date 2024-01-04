Chillicothe police probe accidental self-inflicted gunshot

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports that an investigation is ongoing into an incident involving a man who claimed to have been shot on the morning of Thursday, January 4th.

Maples stated that the E-911 dispatch received an emergency call from a man claiming he had been shot at a business located in the 600 block of Business Highway 36. Responding officers secured the scene and made contact with the caller.

The caller was reported to have sustained a gunshot injury to his leg. He was transported to the hospital by Livingston County Emergency Medical Services.

Further investigation by the police revealed that the man had accidentally shot himself in the leg and then concealed the gun. The firearm was subsequently located, and evidence about the incident was seized.

Chief Maples emphasized that there is no current public safety risk associated with this incident.