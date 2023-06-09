Chillicothe police officers respond to Walmart in regard to two men acting suspiciously

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department took a report on June 8th of suspicious activity involving two men at the Chillicothe Walmart on June 7th. Police Sergeant Curtis Hays says the report included concerns about targeting mothers with children by marking them and individuals watching them.

He reports there was no known threat found to the public. Officers worked with store employees and reviewed the video, and the officers determined there was no criminal activity involving the suspected men.

It was determined the men were at the store for a fundraiser, but they did not have the authority to be there at Walmart. Employees asked them to leave.

The store notified the police department that the men matched a description from another Walmart where they attempted to raise money for a fundraiser but were also asked to leave due to not having permission.

Hays reminds the public to stay alert and contact law enforcement about any suspicious encounters. He notes it is best to notify law enforcement as soon as possible, so an investigation can be conducted for any possible crimes.

