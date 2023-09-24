Chillicothe Police make drug bust at Washington and Springhill Streets

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A routine traffic stop on Saturday night at the intersection of Washington and Springhill Streets led to a significant narcotics discovery.

The Chillicothe Police Department reported that they found narcotics and related paraphernalia in the vehicle. Following the initial stop, an investigation was launched, during which K9 Enoch was deployed. The K9 unit alerted officers to the odor of narcotics present within the vehicle.

The adult female driver was subsequently arrested. She was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center, where she is being held on a 24-hour hold. The accusations against her include alleged felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of felony paraphernalia.

