Chillicothe Police make drug bust at Washington and Springhill Streets

Local News September 24, 2023September 24, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Drug Bust News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

A routine traffic stop on Saturday night at the intersection of Washington and Springhill Streets led to a significant narcotics discovery.

The Chillicothe Police Department reported that they found narcotics and related paraphernalia in the vehicle. Following the initial stop, an investigation was launched, during which K9 Enoch was deployed. The K9 unit alerted officers to the odor of narcotics present within the vehicle.

The adult female driver was subsequently arrested. She was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center, where she is being held on a 24-hour hold. The accusations against her include alleged felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of felony paraphernalia.

Post Views: 923
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.