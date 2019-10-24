Chillicothe police investigate theft at Walmart

Chillicothe Police report officers have investigated an incident that involves alleged stealing of merchandise at the Walmart Store. Two suspects were identified but were released pending additional investigation.

According to Assistant Chief Rick Sampsel, police responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of stealing at Walmart in the 1000 block of Graves Street. A 52-year-old female was arrested for theft, but a 27-year-old male had left the scene when the suspects were being advised that the police were being called.

Sampsel stated the two people were working for a company that stocks merchandise for the business. He noted surveillance known as in-store Asset Protection had been previously suspecting and observing the pair for alleged thefts. Video evidence was viewed and shows the female concealing several items and attempting to leave the store with what would have totaled to a felony theft amount of merchandise.

The male suspect later on Wednesday turned himself in at the Chillicothe Police Department. Both were processed and released pending further investigation. Information on potential charges, according to Sampsel, will be submitted to the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney.

The names of the two individuals were not released to the media.

