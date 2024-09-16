Chillicothe police investigate Snapchat threat against school

On September 15, 2024, the Chillicothe Police Department received a report from a concerned citizen regarding a Snapchat post that referenced a potential school shooting at “CHS.” The post suggested the incident would occur on Monday, September 16. In response, Chillicothe Police and the School Resource Officer immediately launched an investigation.

The investigation quickly revealed that the threat was not aimed at Chillicothe High School. Instead, the post referred to a different “CHS” in another state. The Snapchat message also mentioned a previously canceled football game and the presence of an armed individual near the school’s location in the “LVC” area. None of these details were relevant to the Chillicothe area.

While there is no credible threat to Chillicothe High School or any other facilities within the Chillicothe R-II School District, local law enforcement plans to conduct additional walkthroughs at Chillicothe Schools on Monday, as a precautionary measure.

Police Chief, Jon Maples, noted this type of issue has been increasingly common across the nation. Authorities remain vigilant, regularly assessing school safety protocols and investigating any potential threats that come to their attention.

