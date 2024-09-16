Chillicothe police handle weekend incidents, theft, and vehicle accident

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to various incidents over the weekend providing assistance to residents and investigating multiple reports.

Officers assisted Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the 100 block of Trenton Road, where they addressed a situation involving a female experiencing a psychiatric episode. EMS provided the necessary care.

In the 800 block of Elm Street, officers received a report of alleged child abuse from an external agency. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Business 36 and Graves Street. Vehicle 1 was traveling west on Business 36 when Vehicle 2 attempted to cross the intersection but failed to yield, resulting in a collision. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and both vehicles remained operable, eliminating the need for towing.

In the 10 block of Cherry Street, officers investigated a theft from a semi-truck. A suspect entered the truck from the passenger side and stole money, credit cards, and a firearm. The investigation is ongoing.

Later, officers responded to a report in the 600 block of E. Business 36 Highway regarding a suspicious male and female. Upon investigation, the pair were determined to be homeless and attempting to travel to Brookfield.

Officers responded to the 800 block of W. Business 36 Highway, where individuals were reportedly begging for money. Upon arrival, the individuals left the area.

Later in the day, officers checked on a stranded motorist in the 1400 block of Washington Street. The motorist was uninjured and left to gather equipment needed to fix a flat tire.

In a separate incident in the 1400 block of Trenton Road, officers responded to a report of alleged stalking. The individuals involved were escorted out of town by officers and were informed about the process for obtaining an order of protection.

