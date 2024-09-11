Chillicothe police handle crash, arrest warrant, and multiple well-being checks

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 96 calls for service on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Officers were involved in various incidents, including a vehicle crash, an arrest on an active warrant, and several well-being checks.

One incident involved a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Washington Street and Webster Street. One vehicle rear-ended another, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. The driver of the striking vehicle was cited for following too closely.

In another incident, officers arrested a 38-year-old woman from Chillicothe in the 700 block of Cowgill Street on an active Livingston County warrant. Unable to post bond, the woman was transferred to the Chillicothe Correctional Detention Center (CCDC).

Police also responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Business 36 Highway. Officers made contact with one individual at the scene, who was subsequently trespassed from the area without further incident.

Additionally, officers assisted a stranded motorist near Washington and Jackson Street, helping to safely remove a vehicle from the roadway.

Multiple well-being checks were conducted throughout the day. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Clay Street, the 1400 block of Lambert Drive, and the 900 block of 3rd Street. In each case, the subjects were found to be safe and did not require further assistance.

With a total of 96 calls for service, the Chillicothe Police Department remained active in its efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

