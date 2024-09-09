Chillicothe police handle 179 calls between Sept. 6 and 8, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department was actively involved in responding to various incidents from Friday, September 6, 2024, through Sunday, September 8, 2024, handling a total of 179 calls for service. Officers addressed incidents involving alarms, suspicious individuals, domestic disturbances, and more throughout the weekend.

Friday, September 6, 2024

03:37 a.m. – Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 1400 block of Trenton Road. It was determined to be a scheduled delivery.

04:11 a.m. – Officers contacted a person in Gravesville Park after park hours. The individual was advised of park hours and told to leave.

10:26 a.m. – Officers were contacted about a person knocking on doors during the night in the Arrowhead area. Extra patrol will be provided for the neighborhood.

11:13 a.m. – Officers received a report regarding a property dispute, which was determined to be a civil matter.

11:22 a.m. – The Animal Control Officer (ACO) was advised of animals at large in the 14 block of Alexander Street.

12:10 p.m. – The ACO responded to the 200 block of Williams for animal complaints.

01:00 p.m. – Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 1000 block of Clay Street. However, the wanted suspect was not located at the residence.

02:55 p.m. – Officers were contacted about a custody dispute, which was determined to be a civil matter.

03:50 p.m. – Officers trespassed panhandlers from a business in the 2600 block of Washington Street.

06:37 p.m. – Officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Corporate Drive. As a result, an adult male was trespassed from the business.

08:35 p.m. – Officers responded to Silver Moon Plaza for a reported suicidal juvenile. The juvenile was located and transported for medical care.

Saturday, September 7, 2024

05:28 a.m. – Officers responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Graves Street. It was an accidental activation by employees.

05:49 a.m. – Officers received a call about possible phone scammers. The reporting party was advised not to give out any personal information.

05:53 a.m. – Officers responded to an alarm in the 300 block of Henry Street. The business was found to be secure.

07:21 a.m. – Officers answered questions over the phone regarding trespassing.

07:49 a.m. – Officers located a young juvenile on Highway 36 near Lowe’s. The child, who has disabilities, was reunited with their parents.

09:34 a.m. – The ACO was advised of animals at large in the 200 block of Williams.

10:04 a.m. – Officers corrected parking concerns near Simpson Park during festivities.

10:37 a.m. – Officers responded to the 900 block of Calhoun Street for a suspicious person entering people’s yards. The individual was found to be homeless and was advised to stay off of private property.

12:24 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries near the intersection of Washington and Bryan streets.

03:19 p.m. – Officers trespassed two homeless individuals from a business in the 1200 block of Washington Street.

04:15 p.m. – Officers were contacted about a protection order violation, which escalated into a domestic violence investigation. A suspect was identified, and a warrant has been requested.

04:27 p.m. – Officers responded to the 10 block of Bridge Street for a lost juvenile. The child was located, and they were reunited with their parents.

04:40 p.m. – Officers assisted with the exchange of insurance information after a private property accident in the 100 block of Washington Street.

06:26 p.m. – Officers took a report of a hit-and-run accident in the 100 block of Walnut Street. The investigation is ongoing.

Sunday, September 8, 2024

04:26 a.m. – Officers responded to a business alarm in the 1000 block of Graves Street. It was an accidental activation.

09:09 a.m. – Officers checked the well-being of a distressed female in the area of Webster and Washington Streets. She was found to be physically okay but requested medical attention. She was transported by EMS.

10:21 a.m. – Officers answered questions about city ordinances over the phone.

02:00 p.m. – Officers contacted a suspicious individual in Gravesville Park. The individual was behaving strangely toward other citizens and was asked to leave the area.

03:40 p.m. – Officers responded to a report of ATVs trespassing in a citizen’s yard. The reporting party was advised of their options and chose not to file a report.

04:49 p.m. – Officers responded to the 500 block of Mohawk Street for a report of a careless and imprudent driver. The vehicle was not located, and the reporting party did not wish to file a formal complaint.

05:27 p.m. – Officers responded to Simpson Park for a report of two suspicious individuals. The subjects were gone before the officers arrived.

10:12 p.m. – Officers provided an injury notification on behalf of Troop H in the 800 block of Woodward Street.

10:32 p.m. – Officers attempted to contact a potentially suicidal person in the 1300 block of Locust Street. The individual was not home, and further attempts to contact them will be made.

The Chillicothe Police Department received 85 calls for service on Friday, September 6, 47 calls for service on Saturday, September 7, and 47 calls for service on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

