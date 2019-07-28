Chillicothe police detective investigates suspicious man taking photos

Chillicothe Police Detective Whitney Murdock says officers took a report of suspicious activity in the 400 block of Jackson Street on Thursday.

The report involved a man taking photos outside of a residence and possibly of the children at the residence.

After an investigation, the Chillicothe Police determined the individual was with a third party insurance company for a mortgage company working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to inspect properties in Livingston County for storm and natural disaster damage.

Murdock notes officers verified no people were in the photos taken and verified the man’s credentials as valid. Chillicothe residents are encouraged to be vigilant and report suspicious behavior to law enforcement.