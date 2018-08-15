Chillicothe Police detain individual allegedly harassing other vehicles

Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department report they had stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Ann and Washington Streets which purportedly had been harassing a vehicle that was traveling from Hamilton to Chillicothe.

The suspect was transported to the police department for investigation of possible driving while impaired status and Brookfield’s K-9 unit was called to the scene. Upon performing a check of the vehicle, the K-9 provided a positive response for controlled substances and a search of the vehicle turned up what was believed to be marijuana.

The individual was processed and released on citations for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia as well as other traffic offenses.

The individual’s name was not released to the public.



