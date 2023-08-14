Chillicothe Police Department’s Weekend Wrap-Up: 221 calls for service answered Friday through Sunday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe police offers were kept busy over the weekend. Friday through Sunday, officers answered a total of 221 calls for service.

Here are the details of the calls:

Friday, August 11, 2023

At 6:26 a.m. , officers assisted another agency with a check on the well-being of an individual traveling through Chillicothe. However, the vehicle was not located by the officers.

At 9:22 a.m. , officers were dispatched to the intersection of Calhoun and Sunset due to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the involved parties agreed to separate for the day.

At 10:03 a.m. , a vehicle theft was reported on the 2000 block of Redbud Lane. The suspect was subsequently located, arrested, and transported to the Harrison County Jail due to outstanding warrants.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Graves at 10:24 a.m. for a non-injury accident. A report was filed regarding the incident.

At 2:27 p.m. , a subject consulted with officers at the Police Department about an accident. The individual was informed that the accident occurred on private property and was advised to report it to their insurance provider.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of JFK at 3:14 p.m. concerning potential harassment. After evaluation, it was determined that no harassment had taken place.

At 9:54 p.m. , officers investigated a beeping noise emanating from a vacant home on the 1000 block of Locust. The source was identified as a dying smoke detector battery.

A missing person report was filed at 10:43 p.m. The individual was later found.

Throughout the day, officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and responded to a total of 102 calls for service.

Saturday, August 12, 2023

At 10:06 a.m. , officers investigated a theft on the 200 block of Park Lane. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers consulted with a subject about a civil issue at 3:21 p.m. and advised him to seek legal counsel.

A white male was arrested for an outstanding warrant at 4:44 p.m. He was subsequently transported to the Caldwell County Jail.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow and 2nd St at 8:04 p.m. for a well-being check. The individual was not found in the vicinity.

A disturbance was reported in the parking lot of 1000 Graves Street at 8:47 p.m. All involved parties were instructed to vacate the premises and not return.

Officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and addressed a total of 77 calls for service throughout the day.

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Officers responded to an assault on the 100 block of Brunswick at 12:03 a.m. The white male victim declined medical attention and chose not to file a report.

A potential loss or theft of property was reported at 2:08 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

At 5:12 p.m. , officers were called to the 1100 block of Cooper regarding a possibly stolen item, which was later recovered.

A potential fire was reported on the 1300 block of Washington at 5:28 p.m. However, it was determined to be a false alarm.

The Chillicothe Police Department was alerted to a threat against the Chillicothe Wal-Mart at approximately 8:40 p.m. The store was subsequently closed for the evening, cleared, and deemed safe. The investigation into the identity of the caller is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

Officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and addressed a total of 42 calls for service on this day.

